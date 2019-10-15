Breaking News
Birmingham Police to give update on 3-year-old’s abduction

Legendary Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov buried in Russia

News
Posted: / Updated:
Alexei Leonov

FILE – In this Tuesday, July 20, 2010 file photo, former Russian cosmonaut Alexei Leonov speaks to the media before a reception at the U.S. Ambassador’s Spaso House residence in Moscow, Russia. Russia’s space agency says Alexei Leonov, the first human to walk in space 54 years ago, has died in Moscow. He was 85. Roscosmos says in a statement on its website that Leonov died on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

MYTISHCHI, Russia (AP) — Alexei Leonov, the first person to walk in space, has been laid to rest at a memorial cemetery outside the Russian capital of Moscow.

The legendary cosmonaut, who died Friday at 85, was buried Tuesday in a lavish ceremony, attended by hundreds of well-wishers and other celebrated cosmonauts.

Leonov staked his place in history on March 18, 1965, when he exited his space capsule to spend 12 minutes in outer space.

Ten years later, he was the commander of the Soviet section at the Apollo-Soyuz flight, the first joint Soviet-U.S. space mission.

Tom Stafford, commander of the U.S. section in the Apollo-Soyuz mission, came to the cemetery Tuesday to pay his last respects to Leonov, calling him a “colleague and friend.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

Quad homicide Nbc News

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quad homicide Nbc News"

Bible bill Nbc News

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bible bill Nbc News"

November 16 designated as Texoma Serves Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "November 16 designated as Texoma Serves Day"

candidate hero NBC news

Thumbnail for the video titled "candidate hero NBC news"

Baby drugged NBC NEWS

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baby drugged NBC NEWS"

girl saves mom NBC news

Thumbnail for the video titled "girl saves mom NBC news"

Sexual assault and harrasment of public servant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sexual assault and harrasment of public servant"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-15-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-15-19"

Men breast cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Men breast cancer"

WFHS Sporting Clay Classic

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFHS Sporting Clay Classic"

Abby Loring Goodbye

Thumbnail for the video titled "Abby Loring Goodbye"

Crime Stoppers: stolen cattle in Clay Co.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime Stoppers: stolen cattle in Clay Co."
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News