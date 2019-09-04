LEGO opening 160 new stores worldwide

(KFDX/KJTL) — As toy stores are shuttering across the country, one brand is expanding! Lego is using its colorful plastic bricks to build out the company!

The Danish toy company announced yesterday it will open 160 new branded stores across the globe this year.

That’s an increase of almost 40 percent.



35 of those stores will open in china.

The company reported a 4% growth in sales between January and June of this year.

Lego has become the world’s largest toymaker, as many others in the industry have struggled to combat the rise of digital devices.