WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—The driver, who was involved in a multi-county chase on December 26, 2022, has pleaded guilty.

Leighton Boster, a Parker County man who led multiple agencies on a high-speed chase through several counties last December, has pleaded guilty to his Wichita County charge. Mr. Boster’s plea deal to evading arrest was for 4 years’ probation and 160 hours of community service.

Boster still faces charges in Clay and Parker Counties. The chase of a white Ford Explorer, pulling a trailer, came into Wichita County from Clay County with multiple agencies pursuing on December 26, 2022. Officers attempted to deploy stop sticks on the highway before the Fisher Road exit, and again at the Fisher Road exit. But the vehicle drove around them. Inside Wichita Falls, a third deployment of stop sticks was successful in deflating the right rear tire of the vehicle and the right tire of the trailer.

The vehicle exited the freeway at Broad Street, ran multiple red lights, and eventually turned down 14th Street where a Wichita County deputy executed a pit maneuver. The pit maneuver caused the vehicle to spin out and come to a stop at the intersection of Elizabeth and Clark. Records check on Boster revealed that he had committed at least 10 various violations in Parker County since 2017.