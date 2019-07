A Glendale, California, couple said Wednesday that they can never forgive the Los Angeles fertility clinic that mixed up their embryos and impregnated another woman, causing them to miss the first moments of their son's life.

CHA Fertility Center and members of its staff wrongfully gave at least one embryo belonging to Anni and Ashot Manukyan to a couple living in New York, the Manukyans and their lawyer said Wednesday. Anni Manukyan herself was unsuccessfully impregnated twice and understands now that at least one of those embryos was not hers.