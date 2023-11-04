WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—First things first, don’t forget to set your clocks back.

If they’re all automatic then remember, the sun will rise a little earlier tomorrow but you can get that extra hour of sleep. In the meantime, conditions will be a little humid during the next couple of days as an area of low pressure will continue to filter in southerly winds along the surface.

Tonight, expect low temperatures in the low to mid 50’s under a mostly clear sky while Sunday temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70’s across Texoma. Toward the end of the week, both highs should drop down well below the average with lows leaning close to average.

The 10 Day Temperature Trend graphic looks like a a cliffhanger by the time we get to Wednesday headed into Thursday. Not only will we see high temperatures drop below average but headed into the weekend there is a chance of showers and/or rain.