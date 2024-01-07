WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A pretty strong area of low pressure and trailing cold front will be passing the area late tonight into tomorrow. By mid to late Monday there should start to be signs of cooler, if not, colder air filtering in with the accompanying affect Monday night and Tuesday.

Winds are going to be very strong for tonight, tomorrow, and Tuesday! Primarily we can expect west/southwesterly winds upwards of 20-30mph with wind gust as high as 45-50 Monday night. Be aware, be vigilant! In the meantime, overnight temperatures will generally be in the mid 40’s (46 for Wichita Falls), while highs tomorrow will mostly be in the mid to upper 50’s (58 for Wichita Falls). The big news, of course, is the rain we will very, very likely receiving!

Currently, rainfall totals appear as though they’ll average max total of a half to three quarters of an inch covering the entire rain event. Unfortunately (for some), the snow showers just don’t look like they’re going to happen. However, later in the week lies another possibility as another push of colder arctic air, low pressure and another front do their thing. As the week progress, we’ll get a better grip of just how favorable snow showers may occur.