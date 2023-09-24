WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Though a slight chance of showers and storms lingers in the forecast tonight, there’s very little chance of any precipitation this coming week. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s with lows near 70 this coming week. However, the following week may add a little excitement to our forecast!

Thunderstorm Outlook – Tonight

As seen in the graphic below, the precipitation outlook is promising! The average rainfall for the first week of October is right at a tenth of an inch. If all goes well, and the computer models are on the right track, our area may see a little bit more than that. Fingers crossed, right?!

8-14 Day Precipitation Outlook

In the meantime, warm temperatures prevail through this coming weekend before we start to see a slight change as temperatures should start to drop down closer to the average. Still, the current surface northerly winds will shift back to more of a southerly flow, aiding in moisture and warmth for Texoma.

10 Day Temperature Trend

7 Day Forecast