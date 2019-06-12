Library officials host chair-ity auction

The Wichita Falls Public Library officials are hosting a chair auction to help to raise money for new furniture in the children’s area.

The library started with about 38 chairs in January that they gave to local artists to design to put them up for auction and are now down to the last seven. Librarian Administrator Jana Hausburg said they were in need of getting new furniture for the kids.

“We want our children’s area to look up to date and modern,” Hausburg said. “Have some things that will stimulate creativity and excitement. Things that are easier to move around so kids can have the freedom to create their own space. Things that will last a long time, have nice color.”

The library officials goal is $3,000, and they are at a little more than $2,600. The bidding ends Thursday at 4:30 p.m. If you would like to bid you can call the library, come to the library and place your bid, or comment your bid here.