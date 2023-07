Corrected at 4:08 p.m

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — Thunderstorms were to blame for a fire near Electra Sunday morning.

According to Wichita County Sheriff, David Duke, around 6:30, deputies and the Electra Fire Department responded to a fire on Midway Church Road Saturday near Business 287. They found oilfield tank batteries on fire.

Duke said the tanks were struck by lightning caused by storms moving through the area. An estimate on damage was not immediately available, and no injuries were reported.