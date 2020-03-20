1  of  3
Breaking News
WF city offices close to the public Monday amid COVID-19 cautions Fourth COVID-19 (coronavirus) case announced in Wichita Co. Officials confirm two new cases of COVID-19 in Wichita Co.
Live Now:
CORONAVIRUS: Fact not fear
1  of  26
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Arts Council Offices, Kemp Center for the Arts & The Forum Boots and Heels for Hot Meals Child Support Dockets Children's Miracle Netwrok Allstar Softball Game Cowboy True El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy River Bend Nature Center Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner THE Kitchen - Community Champions Day The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association Wichita Falls Elk Lodge

Liquor store takes plastic measures in coronavirus fight

News

Cedar Mill Liquor Store says it just wants to protect its employees and customers

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Desperate times call for desperate measures.

Customers at Cedar Mill Liquor Store in Portland are finding themselves in a plastic-wrapped shopping environment amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

The business put up industrial plastic sheeting throughout the interior, keeping shoppers from accessing most of the store. Instead, customers tell the cashier what they want through a cutout in the plastic and an employee will bring it up for them.

Staff members — some of whom are choosing to wear face masks — said they just want to protect their patrons.

So far, Oregon has seen 88 positive cases of COVID-19 and three deaths; nationwide, there are more than 10,000 cases and at least 150 deaths.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News