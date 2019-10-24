‘Lite the Nite!’ Fall Festival at Heritage Church

Heritage church is hosting its 13th community fall festival event, “lite the nite!”, on Thursday, October 31.

Their location on Southwest Parkway makes them an excellent place to host this safe, family-friendly community event. They regularly have 600 to 800 people attend this event!

Their goal is to have a fun, safe environment where children and their families can enjoy a free evening of games, entertainment and door prizes. The events for the evening include giant inflatables, carnival games, popcorn and cotton candy, and our course, lots of candy.

Lite the nite! Runs from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Halloween night, Thursday, October 31.

Join them for one of the city’s biggest indoor Halloween parties. As always, lite the nite is a free event to anyone and everyone who comes! All ages are welcome so come, rain or shine!

For more information about the event or to help sponsor lite the nite! Please contact Heritage Church at 767-5333.