Little Dogs Big Hearts: Meet Priscilla!

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Priscilla an 8-year-old Chiweenie is hoping to find her forever home.

She is staying with the folks at Little Dogs Big Hearts.

Contact Little Dogs Big Hearts at 940-704-8310 or go to their website.

Little Dogs Big Hearts Rescue was formed in response to the overwhelming number of adoptable dogs being euthanized in our area.

We began by networking with other rescues and transporting dogs from shelters throughout the North Texas / Southern Oklahoma area to responsible rescue groups so they could be adopted out.

Having a soft spot for the tiny breeds, we began fostering and searching for perfect forever homes for the dogs in our care. We do not operate a kennel or shelter- all of the LDBHR dogs are kept in foster homes until suitable forever families are found.

All donations are used to make a dent in the medical care of the dogs- none of our volunteers receive any monetary profit (though the emotional profit from helping these wonderful animals makes us feel very wealthy, indeed!).