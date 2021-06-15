LIVE: Adler joins other mayors to press Biden administration on gun violence prevention

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Mayor Steve Adler will join the leaders of other cities that recently experienced mass shootings to call on federal lawmakers to do more to prevent gun violence.

Adler will be part of a virtual news conference Tuesday afternoon with four other mayors — an event organized by the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

According to a news release, the mayors will “discuss the alarming rise in gun violence across the country and to urge President Biden to take immediate action to make their cities safer for their residents.”

Adler is included because the city experienced a mass shooting early Saturday morning that killed one person and injured 13 others. Police recently announced the arrests of two suspects related to the deadly shooting downtown. One is a 17-year-old student from Killeen.

The respective mayors of Chicago and Savannah, Ga. are also going to speak because their communities along with Cleveland had mass shootings this past weekend. The U.S. Conference of Mayors noted all of these shootings combined left at least 38 wounded and six people dead.

“For months, mayors have been urging the Senate to immediately consider two pieces of legislation that would strengthen America’s background check system: HR 8, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act, and HR 1446, the Enhanced Background Checks Act,” the news release stated. “However, Washington has failed to take meaningful action to address the rise in gun violence across the country. Mayors will urge President Biden to make gun violence prevention a priority for his Administration.”

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is also slated to make remarks during Tuesday’s news conference.

