Watch a live feed of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial above. Follow reporter Riley Benson @realrileybenson on Twitter for updates from Walterboro. Tune in to News 2 at 4:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m. for full coverage. Scroll down for live blog.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Witness testimony will resume Friday in the murder trial for Alex Murdaugh.

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul at their family property in June of 2021.

ALEX MURDAUGH MURDER TRIAL: DAY 4 RECAP

Get caught up on the Alex Murdaugh investigations

Six witnesses were called to the stand Thrusday — four first responders on scene the night of the murders and two 911 operators — giving what was at times extremely graphic testimony.

Murdaugh broke down in tears several times, particularly when photos or videos depicting Paul’s body were shown.

Court is expected to resume at 9:30 a.m. with more witness testimony.

MURDAUGH MURDER TRIAL LIVE BLOG:

9:37 a.m. – Detective Laura Rutland with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is called as the seventh witness. The prosecutor jokingly asks if she’s nervous. She says yes. He says “don’t worry, no one is watching.” She mainly focuses on child crimes and internet crimes against children.

Rutland lives in Ridgeville, about 45 minutes to an hour away from Colleton County. She was the one to prepare the search warrant for the property on the night of the murders.

Upon learning that she had no knowledge of the Murdaugh family and was only vaguely familiar with the boat crash, she was appointed as the SLED liaison.

Rutland said that when she got to the scene, the first thing that struck her was the overwhelming smell.

As she describes the nature of Maggie and Paul’s injuries, Murdaugh doubles over sobbing.

Rutland said that after she saw the bodies, she went over to talk to Murdaugh. He was standing with his brother Randy and a man who he introduced as his personal attorney, Danny Henderson.

Rutland said that she saw what appeared to be fresh shoe impressions in a sandy area near the hangar shed. They appeared to be flat shoes or flip-flops, according to Rutland. She said she was positive it was just one set and it looked like the person walked in one direction and then maybe doubled back.

She and her supervisor, Jason Chapman, followed the prints. They were careful to walk alongside them, about a foot to the left she said. They appeared to go down to the end of the building and turn around. She said that was the only set of prints that she saw.

Rutland looked at the shoes Maggie was wearing to see if they could be the shoes that matched the impressions, and Rutland said they were very similar.

The prosecutor asks if the defense contacted her about the footprints. She said they did.

They then review Rutland and lead SLED agent David Owens’ interview with Murdaugh on scene. They conduct the interview in Owens’ car because it is raining. Rutland, Owens, Murdaugh, and Danny Henderson are in the car.

Body camera footage of the interview is played. Murdaugh sounds like he is sobbing uncontrollably as he describes discovering the scene.

Murdaugh tells them he tried to turn Paul over and his cell phone popped out of his pocket. He said he put it back immediately. He said that he tried to take both Paul and Maggie’s pulses and then called 911. Murdaugh said after he called 911 he called his brother Randy and his brother John and then tried to call a neighbor.

Owens questions Murdaugh about the family relationship. He describes his and Maggie’s relationship as wonderful; he says they had some issues, but it was normal. He says his and Paul’s relationship was as good as it could be.

Owens asks if they’ve had any problems out there. Murdaugh says the boat wreck is the only thing that comes to his mind. He says there has been a lot of negative publicity, a lot of people online saying nasty stuff, and that when Paul goes out he has been “punched and hit, attacked a lot.” Owens asks if Paul has received any direct threats. Murduagh says repeatedly that Paul gets them all the time.

Owens asks if there is anybody that they need to talk to tonight. Murdaugh says he can’t think of anybody he is overly suspicious of off the top of his head.

He says “it’s a stupid thing, I’m embarrassed to even say it…” then talks about a guy he had just hired to work on the property — C.B. Rowe — who told Paul some story about how he got in a fight in high school then was put on an undercover team of Navy Seals. Owens and Murdaugh agree the story is far-fetched. Murdaugh noted that Rowe was off today and that he really does not think Rowe is the person responsible. “For all his weirdness, I mean I do think that they got along pretty well,” Murdaugh said.

Owens asks if anybody from the boat accident would come after Paul. Murdaugh says he doesn’t know of any direct threats from any people on the boat. He said most of the boating accident threats came from people Paul didn’t know or only knew distantly. He recalls a time Paul went to Charleston and came back with a black eye.

Rutland asks how Paul is handling it. Murdaugh says he’s never been prouder of Paul in how he has handled the pressures and adversity in that situation and that Paul is a wonderful kid.

They discuss weapons on the property. Murdaugh says there are probably 25 guns of all varieties and that he doesn’t have a list but he can make one.

Murdaugh tells them it is very common for Maggie to be out at the kennels in the evenings.

They ask if he has any cameras on the property. He says he has deer cameras around the property, but none near the crime scene.

Prosecutors ask Rutland about Murdaugh’s claims that he tried to check Paul’s pulse. They focus in on the fact that Paul is lying face down with his arms under his body, so his wrists would not be accessible. Given the extent of injuries to Paul’s head, checking the pulse on his neck would also be difficult, they said. Murdaugh acknowledged that he tried to roll Paul over. Prosecutors focused on the fact that Rutledge remembered Muraugh’s hands, clothes, and shoes being clean. She also did not remember seeing any footprints or knee prints around the body.

9:06 a.m. Alex Murdaugh arrived at the courthouse for day five of his double murder trial with a suit jacket covering his handcuffs.

—

STAY CONNECTED: Receive news alerts from this trial and watch it on the go with the NEWS 2 APP (download it here). You can also subscribe to daily emails for the latest news on this trial.