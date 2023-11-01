WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Restaurants and sports bars all across Texoma were packed Wednesday as Texas Rangers fans piled in to watch their team give it a swing at becoming World Series Champions for the first time.

Lots of cheering in the air at Parkway Grill, as the Texas Rangers battled it out against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the World Series, a victory would mean they’d become the World Series champs for the first time in franchise history.

“It’s a, finally, like, finally we made it because it’s like every year they almost get there, and then it’s like wow, so I’m so proud of them I’m super excited,” one fan said.

For the Parkway staff, these big games mean lots of hours for them but they say it’s fun to see the place full of excited customers.

“It has been busy super busy, a lot of people end up showing up super early to get their seats for the game and they hang out they like the environment they hang out all day with us so they really have a good time,” Parkway Grill floor manager Jason Peoples said.

Great food and a great atmosphere makes for the best game night experience, and fans said it’s the perfect place to enjoy a World Series they’ve waited for, for so long.

“People have been waiting for this for a very long time so they bring the energy with them,” one fan said.

“I’ve been going to Rangers games with my family since I was little so this is great.”

“Age 14, I went to my first game and actually got Dean Palmer’s autograph Rangers I’m a ride or die, they are wonderful.”

The Texas Rangers won the World Series, defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0, winning the World Series in five games.