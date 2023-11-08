WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After serving up Mexican-influenced iced coffees at temporary locations, the newest Wichita Falls coffee shop is now officially open after holding a celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Brewnita Café grew from a pop-up to a storefront in just eight months.

Owner Amanda Luevano was able to celebrate Brewnita’s soft-launch ribbon cutting with her grandmother, Bruna, who is the partial namesake of the coffee shop, in the brick-and-mortar location on Wednesday afternoon, November 8, 2023.

Luevano is set to offer all her classic Mexican-flavored iced coffee drinks, while also serving up some hot coffee for the cooler days ahead.

While Brewnita doesn’t officially open to the public until November 14, Luevano expressed her gratitude for her regulars and friends who have encouraged her fast-paced success.

“It’s been incredible, honestly,” Luevano said. “I never would have thought I would, but this much support from the community like this. I mean, it was the start of something small. I’m really happy that my family is here with me today to celebrate, and I’m super excited for next week.”

From churro-flavored coffee to a classic cafecito, Luevano said she’s eager to move into an official storefront.

Brewnita Café is located at 3115 Kemp Blvd. For more information, visit the Instagram or Facebook page.