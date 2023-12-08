WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Teaming up to support the hundreds of foster children in Wichita Falls, Hamilton Bryan and the Child Welfare Board are ensuring Christmas cheer for those who would not otherwise get a Christmas.

Inside Hamilton Bryan Furniture Store on Kemp Boulevard, there is a giant red sleigh filled with toys and gifts.

The goal is to fill the sleigh with as many presents as possible before next Thursday, December 14, 2023, when Child Welfare Services comes to collect the toys.

From there, they’ll wrap the gifts and distribute them to all 400 Wichita Falls foster children.

“I don’t think any child should be without Christmas,” Vivian Kirkpatrick, a member of the Child Welfare Board, said. “It’s just amazing, and it makes me feel so good that people, you know, open their hearts, their wallets, to make this happen.”

There are no requirements for presents brought, Kirkpatrick said, and all contributions are appreciated.

“I myself have run out on Christmas Eve and bought presents because children had just been removed,” Kirkpatrick said. “So, anybody, we welcome anything that you want to bring. Put it here in the sleigh, and then we will pick it up next week and wrap these gifts and make sure that they get to the appropriate places.”

To learn more about the toy drive, call Hamilton Bryan at (940) 691-1112.