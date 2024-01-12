WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two downtown Wichita Falls staples are closing their doors.

“You may just close a chapter, and that’s what I’m doing right now,” B Cocoa owner Brooke Willis said.

It wasn’t an easy decision for the chocolatier.

For five years she’s made chocolate on 8th Street for the community but decided to close the doors and scale down to focus on life outside chocolate.

“I’m not closing because I feel like my business failed at all,” Willis said. “What I want to accomplish is just to have a nice, long goodbye with all the people that have been there for me. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the community.”

Within just 24 hours B Cocoa’s closure announcement on Friday morning, January 12, Karat Bistro also announced its doors will close the day prior.

In a statement on Facebook, owner Amber Schacter said, “My idea when I opened was an idea for friends and family to enjoy fresh food and special moments. I think we were able to offer that experience to Wichita Falls to enjoy.”

Schacter cited trouble hiring management and a 25 percent decrease in traffic as sources for the seemingly sudden closure.

While the two closed for varying reasons, both owners expressed their deep appreciation for customers over the years.

“One of the reasons I wanted to come downtown was because I loved the community aspect of downtown,” Willis said.

Even with doors closing soon for Willis, she said she’s not selling and is not ruling out a return in the future.

“I think there would definitely be some opportunities where I can come back at times that I know we’re busy and that I know that my efforts are not going to waste,” Willis said. “[It’s] time to scale some things down. Not forever.”

As both owners close a chapter in their lives for a new one.

As patrons of both local places expressed their regret amid the closures, Downtown Wichita Falls Development released the following statement regarding the two closures in such a short amount of time.

“While Downtown Wichita Falls Development is saddened to see two assets, two supporters and two staples of Downtown closing their doors, this has cast a spotlight and call to action for our entire to community to support local business.

“Our mom-and-pop shops bring fresh flavors, new ideas, and character to Wichita Falls. They give so much back to our city through their work and their giving, but can only be sustained through the support of community.

“Downtown Development is actively engaged on strategic plans to bring forth valued added promotions and ways to increase traffic into the heartbeat of our city. We challenge our community to join us in Loving Local.”

While B Cocoa’s closure was announced in January, the chocolate hotspot will remain open until May of 2024, Willis said.