WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The long-awaited opening of the Delta Hotel finally arrived on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, and the first guests were formally greeted.

The hotel broke ground back in November 2021. After several delays and pushbacks to start dates, their doors are now officially open for business.

General manager Tom Pugh noted his appreciation to the city and the community for getting them to where they are today. He also attributed much of the smoothness in the building and construction processes to those relationships.

“It’s really been an extremely smooth project,” Pugh said. “Cooperation with the city, the quality of our construction and their work, and then our architectural team and our design team, they’ve all done a fantastic job to make it a very smooth process.”

Pugh also noted that the hotel will up more economic activity in Wichita Falls as it provides ample space for businesses to meet and host events.

The hotel staff said they hope the area is as excited about their opening as they are.