WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Tacos El Pueblo opened as a food truck in October 2021, and now, it’s expanded to a full-size brick-and-mortar restaurant.

For owner Carolina Ramirez, it’s a dream come true for her.

“I tried to have, tried to do here in the United States, something authentic. Be Mexican authentic,” Ramirez said.

Tacos El Pueblo opened in October 2021.

The food truck serves up quesadillas, tacos, tortas, and more.

“It’s something different. There’s no food coloring. It’s something fresh and something more natural,” Ramirez said.

Customer after customer, Ramirez took her food truck to open a brick-and-mortar in January.

“I feel very proud of achieving my dreams,” Ramirez said. “Because I always dreamed when I arrived to the United States in 2005.”

A Guanajuato, Mexico, native, Ramirez learned to cook from a young age, studying from her mother who also sold food in Mexico.

From fajitas to handmade tortillas and tacos, everything remains fresh for her customers.

“I buy the meat fresh and at the moment I can cook the meat. I put onions, cilantro. It’s all instant and fresh,” Ramirez said.

One piece of advice Ramirez gives, dream big.

“We can dream big. If we can’t have big dreams, we lose something,” Ramirez said.

El Pueblo is located at 1308 Holliday Street.