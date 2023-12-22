WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As toys and goodies galore are carefully wrapped and placed under the tree this season, some families are using a different kind of wrapping paper for timeless treats.

The labor of love that is Christmas Tamales has been around since pre-Columbian times, and hundreds of cornhusk goodness are prepared for Wichitans this Christmas season alone.

From huge pots of pork to pounds of masa, several families have been spending days upon days in warm kitchens, laughing and bonding during Tamaladas, or tamale-making parties, this December.

Severiana “Sevi” Sanchez Burritos is a family-run restaurant that utilizes all family members in Tamaladas.

Whether they are made solely for the family to enjoy or for the community as a whole, the tradition of feasting on Christmas Tamales will continue to stick around for generations to come.

“It’s a Christmas tradition every Christmas Eve. It started with my parents and us three daughters, [and now] we have different friends that do like to come join in on the tradition,” Amalia T. of Randlett, Okla., said. “Our family is known for this tradition. We don’t sell them. We used to buy our masa premade from Rodriguez Tamale shop and put our own touch to it. Now, we make it ourselves.”

Rodriguez Tamale Factory was an integral part of Christmas Tamales in Wichita Falls until it closed after 75 years of business last year. While Rodriguez’s was undeniably a Wichita Falls favorite, residents can support several other family-owned businesses and feast on the festive food.

Jessica Barron, daughter, carefully spreads the masa dough onto the cornhusk

“It requires a lot of work to make tamales, but it’s a labor of love that I enjoy sharing with my customers,” said Norteño owner, Victoria Villegas. “It’s a tradition that my family has had for years. It’s a way to bond with one another. Our family was very poor so all we could afford to unwrap was tamales.”

A restauranteur with a booming business now, Villegas’ tamales traditions began much more humbly than where Norteño has taken her.

“It first started back in our little ranch in Mexico. We would have to [go] through the corn maze and cut the corn from the fields, peel the husks off and blend the corn to make the masa,” Villegas said. “Obviously, now it’s a lot easier to find the ingredients by just walking into a grocery store.”

While the process may have gotten easier throughout the years, it’s still a labor of love that Villegas said she takes a great deal of pride in.

Patricia Barron and her granddaughter rinse and soak the husks

From cleaning and soaking the husks to preparing the fillings, some batches, like the ones down at Sevi’s Burrito Shop on Ninth Street, yield up to 90 dozen.

“No one’s fast at making tamales. Just take your time with it and do the best you can,” Sevi’s owner, Patricia Barron, said. “Tamales are sensitive. There are sayings, you know, if you’re hurrying up or you don’t want to do it, they’re never going to cook. Last year, it happened to me with my son. He kept saying, ‘Are we done? I don’t want to be here, I don’t want to do this.’ And, my tamales never cooked.”

Utilizing an assembly line of generations of family members, Barron, the daughter of Sevi, and her family spend hours making tamales.

“From my great-grandmother to my grandmother, I expect that my kids pick up that tradition as well,” said Barron. “It takes time, it takes a lot of time. But, the bonding that you have with your family, that’s the most important thing. It’s nice, it’s beautiful.”

Jessica Barron finalizes the wrapped goodies. Now, time to place them in the steamer.

The generations of family partake in Tamaladas, laughing and bantering for hours on end.

“I love it,” nephew Israel Valladares said. “I love the bonding, joking around. We play around. We get it done, and we’ll be here for a few hours.”

Whether they’re from Sevi’s, Norteño’s, or a homemaker’s kitchen, all cooks share the same sentiment: Tamaladas provide a healing environment of love, laughter and delicious, traditional delicacies.

“It means so much to me,” Amalia said. “I have all these special memories with my family and friends and no one can take that away from you. Christmas is about celebrating the birth of Jesus and about giving. Our family has always worked hard but loves to give back.”