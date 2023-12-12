WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There’s now a new option for Frank and Joe’s fans to get their caffeine fix as their third location has officially opened up.

The founder of Frank and Joe’s, Carol Murray, said that when she opened the doors to the first coffee shop location seven years ago, she never dreamed that she would be opening her third store.

Murray said it was all made possible by the members of our community who have graciously supported her local business throughout the years. She said with this new location, customers can expect some big changes, like how fast they can expect to receive their orders.

“This will be our absolute fastest location in our drive-thru,” Murray said. “We have two drive-thru windows at this location, and we are all about speed, speed, speed.”

The soft opening was on Tuesday, December 12, but Murray said Frank and Joe’s will be open to the public starting Wednesday, December 13.

Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sundays, they are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The new location is at 4111 Southwest Parkway next to Chick-fil-A.