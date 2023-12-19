WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you still have gifts to buy and wrap, there are two local businesses you’ll want to check out.

“I love to help others. My mom taught my sister and me how to wrap and always made wrapping seem extremely important,” Heather McLain said.

For Heather McLain, she loves this time of year.

“Every time I wrap, it really is a connection to my mom, my sister, my family,” McLain said.

Her love for wrapping inspired her to make the holidays easier for other families, with her business Wrap It Up. There, McLain will wrap your gifts for you.

“I’ve gotten older and had many friends thinking ‘Oh my God, it’s December 23 and I’ve not wrapped anything!’ It’s been kind of a form of self-care,” McLain said. “I don’t want to clean my house, I’d rather wrap presents for somebody and have somebody else come clean my house. We all have things that we would rather do over certain things.”

We all have so many things to do with so little time.

“I feel like this year it just has gotten pretty busy the last two weeks,” McLain said. “It’s usually a one to two-day turnaround, so it’s not bad.”

What’s not a one to two-day turnaround, though? Ordering gifts online and shipping.

The team over at Connect Packing & Shipping said while they’ll help you send your gifts off, they have a great in-store selection of products, too.

“We’ve had a lot of people come in with their photos and put them on the gift wrapping paper,” Savanah Cox at Connect Packing & Shipping said. “We’ve also had a lot of people make their ornaments, engraved cups, a lot of glassware, so we do engrave glass as well.”

For both of these local businesses, the most rewarding part is seeing the support from their own community.

“I’ve gotten to know a lot of the customers, and it’s really nice to see them every year, bringing in their gifts for their grandkids or their children,’ Cox said.

“To see the stress-free happiness, the smile, the completed project, it’s a pretty great feeling,” McLain said. “It makes me want to keep doing it more and more and help others that way.”

For pricing, gift wrapping and delivery options from Wrap It Up click here.

For more information on Connect Packing & Shipping, click here.