WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The National Restaurant Association estimates that 60 percent of restaurants close in the first year, and unfortunately, we’ve lost a longtime treasure that was brought back to town about a year ago.

Grandy’s off McNiel Avenue closed its doors on Friday, November 17, 2023.

According to one of the owners of the classic, homestyle chain franchise, it was a heartbreaking decision for the family and did not come easily.

He added that the future of that building at 3409 McNiel Ave. is currently unknown.