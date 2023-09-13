WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — I.D.E.A. WF is a business plan competition designed to help small businesses grow into larger ones.

This competition was established 13 years ago and grows every year. The businesses throw their name in the ring and compete for $50,000 cash.

Six finalists were named. One of them is Krave, a healthy energy drink company.

Kayla Alley, an 18-year-old entrepreneur, was inspired by another company in Abilene and decided to bring it to Wichita Falls.

“I was like, hey, these are super good,” said Alley. “We really need stuff here. So my step-mom actually found a group of people who made them at home. I sort of started following along, started making them more often. I came up with my own recipes, my own mixes.”

Being relatively young, Kayla was inexperienced with business expertise. Thankfully, through the program, she is able to learn how to grow as an entrepreneur and succeed.

The program offers classes that teach young business owners how to look at their business from the outside.

“It actually was very beneficial for me,” said Alley. “It really did help me learn how to run the business successfully. It made me learn and see things that I didn’t see before.”

If Krave wins the cash, Kayla would look to open a storefront and buy a machine that assists in making the packets. This way, she would be able to efficiently fulfill community needs.

“So it’s definitely going to help out with being able to produce a lot more items and product a lot faster than what I have been able to,” said Alley.

Besides production, Kayla would use her winnings to create a better market strategy. To find her Facebook page or to place an order, click here.