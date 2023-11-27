WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Black Friday usually brings the best deals for shoppers.

But, it wasn’t just the big box stores that were busy.

Small businesses like Ramble and Company and Classy & Co. Boutique had deals for shoppers to get the perfect gift.

“Black Friday really is the kickoff to the holiday shopping season,” Ramble and Company Owner Kathryn Hager said.

According to Hager, it’s statistically one of Ramble’s busiest days, along with Small Business Saturday, which fell on November 25 this year.

From print to clothing rack, she’s stocked and ready to serve customers.

“I really tried to plan on more inventory,” Hager said. “I do screenprint all of our apparel. So it’s [a] very small batch, handmade, and I have more volume this year.”

As for Classy and Co., lines started forming just before opening on Black Friday. Owner Lexi James said in just one hour, the first-year storefront saw its best day of the year.

“I need to do a big black Friday sale, so I just did 50% off and it kind of went crazy,” James said. “It was pretty busy and I’m so thankful for everyone who came.”

Both owners said they expect the season to get busier as December comes around. Both also encouraged shoppers to shop locally before going to chain stores.

“When you shop at big box stores as it is when you shop local, and you’re supporting us and putting all the money back into the community,” James said.

The Ramble and Co. owner shared in James’ sentiments of shopping locally.

“We have something for everyone in the shop right now,” Hager said. “We are open year-round, we rarely take off, and we just want to say thank you. When you choose to support small, it really does benefit not just me but our employees and more families than I can explain.”

Helping grow the local economy, one small business at a time.

Visit Ramble and Company’s Facebook page for more information.

Visit Classy and Co. Boutique’s Facebook page for more information.