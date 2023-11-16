WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Meet the 17-pound pup who could take on a Rottweiler and live to tell the tale, taking Texoma’s social media by storm.

Eddie from the Humane Society of Wichita County is a proud ‘a**hole’ whose surprisingly big bark is much worse than his bite.

Eddie, courtesy of HSWC

The Humane Society posted a picture of the ferocious furball to their Facebook page on Thursday, November 16, 2023, and it instantly garnered attention from all corners of Texoma.

“If Eddie had an accent, he would sound like he’s from the Bronx, wearing a wife beater t-shirt and a tattoo that says MOM on his arm,” the post read. “If you got into a bar fight, Eddie would back you up and take on all five guys, put his cigarette out on their forehead and not [spill] a drop of his beer while doing it.”

The post reached over 3,000 shares and 640 comments, and it’s still accruing attention as of the publication of this story.

“This is the best thing on the internet today,” one commenter said.

Others praised the local shelter for maintaining transparency with its adopters.

“I appreciate that y’all are not afraid to be honest about a dog’s temperament,” another user said. “So many shelters out there are blatantly lying to get dogs out the door and it’s harming people and animals. Thank you for being an honest shelter!”

While Eddie may be standoffish toward animals, he fearlessly protects his favorite two-legged friends and even fends off the bigger dogs with ease, the Humane Society added.

A one-year-old Dachsund, Eddie is seeking a patient and rock-solid home that can put up with his hardcore demeanor.

“If you think you are man enough to adopt him, please be our guest,” the original post continued. “We want Eddie out of here because he scares our big dogs.”

To learn more about adopting Eddie or any of the other adoptable animals at the Humane Society of Wichita County, visit their website or call (940) 855-4941.

Plus, donate any of these items to the Humane Society to help make their Christmas a little cheerier:

Laundry soap

Dish soap

Cat litter

Fabuloso cleaner

Pedigree dog food

Paper towels

Clorox wipes

Dog toys