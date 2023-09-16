WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As six finalists compete for a big payout from I.D.E.A. WF, a business development program that gives away $50,000 to a local business with the best business plan, this competition hits home for some.

Alley-Alley Business Service deals with the black and white of other businesses: payroll and bookkeeping.

President and CEO Leslie Alley started out her career as a Certified Public Accountant, but after 11 years, she decided to take over payroll and bookkeeping.

With an additional background in business, she decided to participate in I.D.E.A. WF to allow her to think differently.

“I, like so many new business owners, was so busy doing my business, running my business that I didn’t have time to work on my business,” Alley said. “And, being part of it really forced me to take a step back and work on my business.”

For Alley, this competition is a little different.

She is competing against her stepdaughter’s business, Krave. While in the business room, the two are competitors, but Alley said she could not be happier to step toe-to-toe against Krave.

“I’m really proud of the fact that she’s followed through with this and put together her business plan,” Alley said. “And, I was elated that she was selected as a finalist. We will both be happy for each other. It’s been really fun to work with her and see her grow as a business owner.”

Alley said if her company were to be selected as the winner, she would use the money to upgrade her servers and add an additional employee.

To learn more about Alley-Alley and their services, visit their website.