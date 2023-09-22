WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Castaway Cove plans to make a big splash with a new waterslide coming early next year.

The City of Wichita Falls is seeking proposals for the design-build and installation of a new waterpark feature at the waterpark on Central Freeway.

The proposal is inviting “qualified firms” to submit proposals on services necessary for the design, construction and installation of a waterslide and timing system at the waterpark.

A pre-proposal conference was held on-site on September 13, 2023, to allow interested parties to tour the facilities and better understand the project’s details.

Proposals are due by Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

The city plans to complete by April 15, 2024. They also hope to tie the proposed “Timing Light System” to all Castaway Cove attractions.

Castaway Cove Waterpark is a 15-acre waterpark that was acquired by the city in November 2009. While Castaway Cove is owned by the City of Wichita Falls, it is operated and managed by a third party, H Two Marketing.

For the full report, visit the City of Wichita Falls’ website.