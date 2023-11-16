WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Whether you don’t feel like cooking or you’re in need of a last-minute feast, plenty of nearby restaurants will keep their doors open this Thanksgiving.

If you know of any restaurants that will be open and are not included on this list, please email us a tip at news@kfdx.com.

Frank and Joe’s Coffee

The Parker Square location will be open from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cracker Barrel

Diners and shoppers can enjoy regular operating hours, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Johnny Carinos

The Italian chain will be open from noon to 7 p.m.

IHOP

Enjoy breakfast all day long at this 24-hour chain.

Applebee’s

The Kemp Blvd restaurant will be open from 5 to 11 p.m.

McDonald’s

Enjoy normal hours of operation, from 5 a.m. to midnight.

Red lobster

Feast on seafood at the Kemp location, open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Golden Corral

The all-you-can-eat buffet in Lawton, Okla., will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Enjoy all-day breakfast and coffee at the Kemp location during normal hours of operation.

Denny’s

The classic diner on Central Freeway is always open, 24/7.