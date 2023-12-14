WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Whether you don’t feel like cooking or you’re in need of a last-minute feast, plenty of nearby restaurants will keep their doors open this Christmas Day.

If you know of any restaurants that will be open on December 25 and are not included on this list, please email us a tip at news@kfdx.com.

Grand Buffet

The all-you-can-eat Chinese restaurant on Kemp Boulevard will be open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Wellborn 2R Steakhouse

Wichita Falls’ newest steakhouse located in the Delta Hotel will open its doors at 7 a.m. and close at 2 p.m.

Asian Kitchen

The quick-eats restaurant will be open for dine-in and drive-thru from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Fun Noodle Bar

The Kemp Blvd. restaurant will be open during its normal hours, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Taki Ramen

The Japanese noodle and pub will be open for dine-in and carry-out from 4 to 8 p.m.

Denny’s

Enjoy all-day breakfast all day long at this 24-hour chain.

Red Lobster

Feast on seafood and Cheddar Bay Biscuits at the Kemp Blvd. chain from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

IHOP

The Southwest Pkwy location will be open from Christmas Eve until 7 p.m. on Dec. 25, while the Broad St. location will be open from Christmas Eve until 2 p.m. on Dec. 25.

Comanche Red River Restaurant

Outside of Wichita Falls, dining will be open at the Red River Casino in Devol, Okla., from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.