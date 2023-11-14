WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The new Delta Hotel by Marriot downtown is open for business, with vibrant, spacious hotel rooms and delicious dining at 2R Wellborn Steakhouse for guests to enjoy.

“So I started with my own, personal business; it was a food truck in Puerto Rico,” Executive Chef Abdiel Laboy said. “We started working there, and people would kind of like tell me ‘Why don’t you take this as a career?’ I was like ‘No this is just for fun, just for fun.’ Then, the fun started becoming a career, a career right now, 25 years later, I’m still enjoying.”

From humble beginnings in a food truck to many years as a personal chef and cooking instructor, Chef Laboy has done it all, but he’s heating things up a notch, now serving as the Executive Chef at the upscale steakhouse right here in Wichita Falls.

“They just called me and said ‘Hey you wanna come to an interview,” Laboy said. “I was like “Yeah let’s see, let’s talk about it,’ so they offered me and told me the concept of the restaurant.”

So he stepped into the 2R Wellborn Steakhouse ready to create mouthwatering dishes like their steaks, which come from the Wellborn 2R Ranch in Henrietta Texas, among the other handcrafted items.

“Everything is high-end. We don’t just sell steaks, we sell the experience for our guests, the signature,” Laboy said. “Also, we have the mac ‘n cheese, the smoky grits that we have and smothered greens — they are amazing.”

You truly can’t go wrong with any menu item, Laboy said, as he and his team add a different flair to the Wichita Falls fine dining scene.

“Some people come over here and say they feel like they are not in Wichita Falls no more because the concept is beautiful and the restaurant,” Laboy said. “So, come enjoy time with your family and friends, and enjoy really amazing food.”

There’s always a table for you, Chef Laboy said.

The restaurant is located inside Delta Hotels by Marriott at 306 Travis Street. For hours of operation, click here.