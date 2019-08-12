Local broadcasters reflect on Joe Tom White’s broadcasting career

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While people all over Texoma try to get adjusted to starting their days without Joe Tom White, others are remembering the mark he made on broadcasting, and their own careers.

Whether it was over the radio, television, or greeting people coming into the Texas-Oklahoma fair and other events, Joe Tom was called a friend by even those who never met him in person.

With a career that spanned decades and a voice recognizable from every corner of Texoma, this North Texas legend can never be replaced.

“I came to town in 1972 and there was one name that I heard when I got here and it was Joe Tom White,” Former Radio Dj ‘Mad Joe’ Martin said.

“He was a broadcast legend, so much so that he was actually in the Texas Radio Hall of Fame, so he is an award-winning broadcaster and he not only believed in Wichita Falls but the entire Texoma area,” “The Outlaw” Radio Dj ‘Big Jim’ Russell said.

While Texomans are heartbroken to learn of the passing of the Texoma Country host they cherish years of memories and waking up to his voice, on the radio, and later tv.

Joe Tom started his career in broadcast in 1959 at KWFT Radio.

“He achieved something that very very few people in this industry can achieve and that’s 60 plus years in the broadcasting industry, we all wish we could be so lucky,” Martin said.

And this achievement landed him the recognition and honors from broadcasters across the entire state.

“The fact of the matter is that industry-wide he was most certainly a person that was known and very well respected you don’t stay in a single town that many years and not be doing something right,” Texas Radio Hall of Fame Owner and Operator Josh Holstead said.

Joe Tom spent 23 years at news-talk 1290 with his co-host Mike Campbell, but his career goes beyond that.

“One look at the man and he embodies broadcasting, he worked at the television stations in town he was well-known,” Martin said. “Joe Tom was Wichita Falls broadcasting.”

And even at 80-years-old when asked how long he planned on staying in the industry,

“Until Wayne fires me out here, runs me off,” Texoma Country Host Joe Tom said in an interview earlier this year with a hearty laugh.

At no choice of his own, Joe Tom’s final sign off was August 2, on our very own Texoma Country, he will truly be missed.

Joe Tom was also honored at the North Texas Legend dinner at the Museum of North Texas History back in 2016.