Local builders confident despite permit drop of 45-percent

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KFDX KJTL)—In 2005 Wichita Falls saw its highest numbers in new homes being built but when the recession hit in 2008 those numbers dropped.

“The recession back in 2008 and 2009 and it took us about 18 months or two years to go back from a stable economy a recession economy and now its taken about ten years to crawl back to where we were before the recession set in” Owens said.

Since then local home builders say they might not have seen numbers as high as 2005 but they have maintained steady business since the recession.

“Building permits in Wichita Falls in 2005 were way up and 2007 2008 hit at present time we are 44 45 building permits in Wichita Falls

and that’s about like it was for the past couple of years but all I know all the builders I have talked to we have been pretty busy” Holcomb said.

All this possibly due to new population growth and new businesses coming into Wichita Falls. Which in turn stimulate the local economy

“It is a signal that we are having either people who are deciding they have the resources to build a new home and take that step or we have people moving into the community and they decided to build on something want instead of something that currently exists,” Owens said. “The new home construction provides jobs it provides sales of materials and services that go into construction that all come into the economy and is reflected in the degree of retail sales.”

With Wichita Falls actively working to revitalize downtown and bring in out of town companies, local construction companies have had plenty of business.

“When we build a home we are real thankful for it cause it puts a lot of people to work,” Holcomb said. “I’m hoping well if you go towards Dallas Fort Worth right now a lot of that stuff is moving towards us and I’m hoping eventually we will get a couple of big companies in town to employe folks.”

As Wichita Falls continues to expand that would mean more jobs for local builders.