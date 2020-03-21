Local bungee fitness owner says she’d like to stay open during COVID-19 shutdown

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —The day after Wichita Falls city leaders rolled out their Disaster Declaration guidelines in response to the expanding coronavirus pandemic, several local businesses are reeling from what the repercussions are, including Tiffany Brillhart, owner of “Weightless WF”.

In the same week of her opening her brand new location for her bungee fitness studio, four cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Wichita County, all travel related.

With growing concerns of the virus, Tiffany has stepped up cleaning protocols by spraying each and every $1,000 bungee set and routinely mopping the floors, but even that couldn’t stop her from what was coming next.

“The mayor, I had asked him and I had given pictures of our space to show that it’s six feet apart, it has to be for us to be able to fly on the bungees, and then he told me to contact the city attorney,” said Tiffany. “The city attorney said that all fitness studios, dance, studios, gyms are considered indoor recreation and that I would have to close.”

In the city’s Disaster Declaration, it says gyms and health studios are prohibited to stay open for at least the next two weeks. It also includes:

Arenas, event venues, music venues, meeting halls and the conference center

Auditoriums

Indoor recreational facilities

Indoor amusement facilities

Bowling alleys

Pool halls

Theaters (theatres)

Massage parlors

Stadiums

Large cafeterias

Bars, lounges, taverns and private clubs

It also states any indoor or outdoor community gatherings of more than ten people will be prohibited. However, according to Tiffany:

“We never have ten people in here, maximum eight people…I want city leaders to understand that we trust them and we want them to trust us and if I tell you that I am keeping people six feet apart and I’m cleaning my gym rigorously, I mean it!”

Despite her plea, Tiffany must shut down by 11:59 on March 20th, or she faces a $1,000 fine along with others business that do not comply, which is the last thing she and other small business owners need right now.

“We have had to issue refunds, we have had to reschedule classes for April,” says Tiffany. “Many of us invest all of our savings into our mission and our dream and that’s exactly what I’ve done and it’s scary to think that…that could just all go away.”

As a cancer survivor, Tiffany says she has weathered worst storms than this and will continue to hope for the best and remain strong for her business and others like it.

Tiffany says she is doing online classes for the time being. If you’re interested and would like to support her, click here.