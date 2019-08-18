Local business holds free shopping event for foster families

Consignors now have the opportunity to donate leftover items for a foster family free shopping evening at the Wellington Banquet & Conference Center.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/ KJTL) — Foster families in the area can go shopping at one local business for their fosters for free Sunday night.

All week, Rhea Lana’s of Wichita Falls has been hosting a semi-annual kids consignment sale.

Consignors now have the opportunity to donate leftover items for a foster family free shopping evening at the Wellington Banquet & Conference Center.

Items including clothes, shoes, backpacks, games, toys and more!

“From 6—7 p.m., we are letting foster families shop our donations for free, all they have to do is show proof of fostering, so placement papers, their license, and they literally get to come and take whatever they want for free,” Rhea Lana’s of Wichita Falls owner Cheryl Price said.

Rhea Lana’s is a franchise and part of their corporate model is giving back.

There’s no RSVP required, foster families can just show up at 6 p.m. and even bring the children to pick out items themselves.