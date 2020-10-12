Local business owners pitch in to raise reward money for stolen horse statue

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—After the Forever Horse Statue at McNiel Middle School dedicated to Lauren Landavazo and McKayla Smith disappeared, Crimestoppers officials are still looking for answers on who stole it and why.

Family, friends and police are hoping another increase in reward money may lead to the thief.

“Someone out there knows something,” Bohn said.

Words spoken by Brian Bohn with the WFPD Crimestopper’s Unit who has tirelessly been searching for the person who took the Forever Horse statue that was installed in honor of Lauren Landavazo and McKayla Smith.

“That was another tragic event for the family, its putting them through another grieving period. It’s like they are having to relive all this nonsense again,” Bohn said.

Bohn said since the theft, several businesses have stepped up to the plate to help.

“We’ve got a lot of business that are now challenging each other to come forward and donate more money to the reward and so it’s still coming in,” Bohn said.

At last check, that reward was sitting at $12,600 with one of those business donations from Homeworks Handyman Services, and owner Chris Lechman said this theft hit close to home.

“Somebody somewhere knows something, and if we can get that reward up high enough they’re finally going to be compelled to talk and that’s what I’m hoping will happen,” Lechman said.

Something that owner of Advocate Foundation Repair, Nathan Moore agreed with and hopes other businesses will also pitch in and help.

“We want to get the reward up. That’s the goal is to get the reward up to a point where people are like oh wow, let’s get the whole community involved,” Moore said.

Community involvement, something that Bohn said has been very present since the senseless shootings and now theft of the horse.

“It shows that the Landavazo family, they still have community support and I believe they’ll always have that,” Bohn said.

Until the horse is recovered, Crimestoppers and the community will continue to raise funds in hopes someone will come forward with information.

If anyone has any information regarding this case you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 940-322-9888.

Or if you are out of the area you can call 1-800-322-9888, and remember, you never have to give your name and if your information leads to the arrest and conviction of the thief and passes board approval you could be eligible for the reward money.