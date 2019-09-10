Local business putting a kick in some Texoma student’s step

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —The Realtors Association is donating over $8,000 worth of shoe vouchers to 35 Texoma grade schools in what they call the “Walk With Pride” program.

“We start out ten for each school. Ten vouchers, $25 vouchers each and they’re to the Shoe Department in the mall,” Wichita Falls Realtors Association Executive Vice President Greg Hadsell said.

Jefferson Elementary School is just one grade school within Texoma receiving shoe vouchers from the Wichita Falls Realtors Association.

“We are a Title One school as many of the schools in the district are,” Jefferson Elementary Principal Erica Adkins said. “So just to have a pair of new shoes to wear to school is something that not all kids get to have so it’s really a special thing for them.”

With over 400 vouchers to give away, it’s up to each school to determine which children receive the vouchers, requesting more vouchers as needed.

“Our counselor, Mrs. Seymour, works with our teachers to find out which students might be in need. Just kind of taking a visual of kids that maybe come into school with things that are maybe not the right size or poor shape,” Adkins said.

With such a sizable donation, the Realtors Association hosts a benefit to raise the money needed for the vouchers. A benefit that not only funds the “Walk With Pride” program, but other area scholarships and charities.

“We’ve been doing it a total of over 20 years and the money for the donations come from our Bobby Joe Hall Charity Golf Tournament and all the money that comes in that goes towards the donations,” Hadsell said.

And now, children that would otherwise have worn out, or wrong-sized shoes can “Walk With Pride.”