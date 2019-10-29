Local businesses recognized by BBB

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Better Business Bureau encourages and supports ethical business practices in Texoma and across the United States and started giving out torch awards for ethics in 1997. Winners of the Medium Business Category describe what they say makes a business ethically successful.

“I’d go back to the team, the trust, the confidence that the community and clients have. And you know, you look at all these nominees and they all have that,” Prothro-Blair Financial Co-Founders, President & Ceo Brian Blair & Charles Prothro said.

The Torch Award embodies the BBB’s mission of advancing marketplace trust and has 4 separate categories to enter or be nominated for. Including small companies with 1-4 employees, medium companies with 5-19 employees, large companies with 20 plus employees, and a category to recognize a non-profit.

“It just gives us encouragements to go forward the way we’ve been doing and that knowing we’ve been doing the right thing for the last 20 years and will continue to do that right way going forward,”Owner Of Arrowhead Roofing & Siding Rance Hogue said.

Those awarded were “Arrowhead Roofing And Siding” for small business category, “Prothro-Blair Financial” for the medium category, “Chick-Fil-A Wichita Falls” for the large category, and “Work Services Corporation” won the non-profit category.

“It was a huge shock to win today and so such a great honor to be nominated and to even be amongst these other businesses that are so amazing,” Chick-Fil-A Wichita Falls Owner & Operator Mary Beth Leach

This year’s winners will be giving out next year’s awards to nominated businesses going above and beyond to offer their services in trustworthy and ethical ways, just like their own.