WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/JKTL) — A prominent community member will announce his candidacy for Wichita Falls District 4 City Council on July 24, 2023, at Memorial Auditorium.

Local business owner and financial advisor Samuel Pak hopes to serve the Wichita Falls community as a city councilperson and will announce his plans to run at 10:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Pak attended Midwestern State University and Texas A&M and has been a financial advisor in the area since 2001. In 2022 and 2023 he received the 5-star Professionals Award for wealth management, announced in Texas Monthly.

Pak also owns the Hub of North Texas, a local media agency that aims to highlight positivity and awareness in the community.

A graduate of Rider High School, Pak has actively participated in the community through his service on the Red Cross Board, MSU Alumni Association Board and Backdoor Theatre Board. He is also an original board member of the Alliance for Arts and Culture and currently serves as the Vice President of Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative.

Additionally, Pak has been a long-time member of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce, serving as Chair of Networking in the early 2000s, Chamber LEADS group leader in the mid-2000s and board member of The Circuit from 2013 to 2015. He also has participated in multiple Chamber events.

According to Pak, he seeks to provide the Wichita Falls City Council with a heart of service and hopes his financial experience will help in the community’s fiscal efficiency. He reportedly hopes to serve the city by contributing his knowledge, devotion and energy to the Council.