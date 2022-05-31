WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local businessman Tuesday officially announced his candidacy for Trustee At Large on the Wichita Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees.

Mark Hood, owner of multiple businesses in Wichita Falls, announced his campaign at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at the WFISD Education Center in downtown Wichita Falls.

Hood said in a news release he wants to offer a fresh perspective and act as a voice for constituents, teachers and parents.

“I want to be the bridge between the public and WFISD School District in voicing their concerns on financial transparency and helping reach their goals with school funding,” Hood said.

Hood said his campaign will focus on the importance of financial transparency, incremental annual test score improvement, school safety, student discipline, and support for teacher and staff retention rates.

The position on the WFISD School Board is currently held by Elizabeth Yeager, who also serves as the Vice President of the board.

Yeager was first elected in 2014 and won a 2018 re-election bid. She has also previously served as president of the board.

Other candidates whose terms are set to expire on November 11, 2022 are:

Bob Payton — Place 1 Trustee

— Place 1 Trustee Mark Lukert — Place 3 Trustee

— Place 3 Trustee Tom Bursey — Place 5 Trustee

Hood is the first to announce their candidacy for the November WFISD school board elections.

Prospective candidates cannot officially file to have their names on the ballot until July 25, and have until August 22 to do so.

About Mark Hood

Hood was born and raised in Wichita Falls, Texas. He graduated from Wichita Falls High School before earning a bachelors degree from the University of Texas and a m.BA from TCU in Fort Worth.

Hood’s business experience stretches from commercial real estate, to oil and gas, to banking, and everything in between. Currently, Hood owns and helps run several different businesses, including Forty Acre Property Management, LMH Energy, and Red River Geochem.

Hood has been married to his wife, Luelen, for 26 years. They have four daughters, all of which graduated from WFISD schools.

Recently, Hood started a petition on Change.org to keep the Coyotes as a mascot for one of the new WFISD high schools set to open in 2024. The petition garnered over 8,700 signatures.