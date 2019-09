Workforce solutions has two hiring events planned on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

One in Graham from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for part-time census field representatives in Wichita County.

It’s at 924 cherry street.

Call 940-549-6363 for more information.

Workforce Solutions has a hiring event for seasonal tax preparation representatives. No experience is required.

It is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at 4309 Old Jacksboro highway, entrance 3. Call 940-549-6363 for more information.