Local law enforcement speak about Tuesday’s driving conditions

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Winter weather caused some headaches for local law enforcement on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Wichita Falls police officers said they worked a total of 60 accidents starting at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26.

It’s unclear on injuries, but Sergeant Charlie Eipper said most, if not all, are considered weather-related.

“I do know that we had no fatalities, so [I am] actually pretty happy with the numbers,” Eipper said. “It seems like people are driving well out there and being careful with the weather.”

Crews from the Texas Department of Transportation got to work, pretreating roads with brine before the ice storm, which also caused power outages.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 28, more than 70 Oncor customers were still without electricity.