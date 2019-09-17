Local man jailed after lottery ticket theft

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is arrested after police say he broke into a convenience store on Holliday Rd, and less than three hours later, was at another store selling lottery tickets he stole.

Byron Jakeem Locke, who turned 30 on Monday, is jailed on $20,000 in bonds for burglary of a building and claiming lottery tickets by fraud.

Police say on Sept. 7, the quick stop on Holliday Rd, reported a burglary and theft of an unknown number of rolls of lottery scratch-offs.

Police obtained information from the lottery commission of locations where some the tickets were redeemed or scanned.

Officers also had surveillance video from the burglary. They compared it to video from a dollar store where a man in the same clothing redeemed some of the stolen tickets for $300, less than three hours after the burglary.

A witness identified the suspect as a man known as slim, and other witnesses identified him as Locke.

Locke has arrests and convictions dating back to 1989.

