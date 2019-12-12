$1.7 million in renovations underway at Wichita Falls apartment complex

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls apartment complex known for criminal activity is getting a $1.7 million makeover.

Formerly known as Wichita Ridge, The Maverick on Seymour Apartments is now owned by Dallas-based real estate investor Kevin Parrish. Parrish has hired Mansfield-based Allied Property Management, and its construction subsidiary Allied Construction, to handle the renovation and operation of the complex located at 3706 Seymour Road.

Over the years, the apartments have been a hub for criminal activity. In fact, a murder happened in January, one week before Parrish closed the deal.

He believes changing the name to The Maverick is part of the overall transformation of the apartment complex.

“When you say Wichita Ridge, everyone in the news, the police department and the community know that you just don’t want to be associated with that community,” Parrish said. “We wanted something that we felt like was really going to be the opposite. We felt like we are essentially being mavericks coming into this property and turning it around. We felt like the name just fit.”

The investment firm’s thesis is to take on problem property rather than new developments, but Parrish admitted, turning Wichita Ridge into a place where people feel safe, has been quite the undertaking.

“When we took over, we knew we were going to need security and not just cameras, but a security staff,” Parrish said. “We partnered with a local security firm, Signal 88 Security of Wichita Falls, which is affiliated with the Wichita Falls Police Department.”

Security now patrols of the facility as well.

Renovations are underway at the Maverick Apartments, formerly known as Wichita Ridge.

Ninety-five percent of the exterior renovations are complete, including fixing vinyl siding, replacing nearly 500 windows and hot water tanks, bringing the electrical work up to code, revamping the office building and repaving the parking lot.

Next, Parrish plans to finish a brand new roof on the entire property in the next 60 days and by next summer update the swimming pool and outdoor area.

The first upgraded units just became available in November. The property was originally built in 1961 and offers 120 units.

For more information on Allied Property Management, visit AlliedMgmt.com, or call (817) 200-7606. For more information on The Maverick on Seymour, visit TheMaverickOnSeymour.com, or call (940) 386-9004.