1 COVID-19 related death, 103 new cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Thursday reported one new COVID-19 related death in Wichita County.

Thursday’s COVID-19 related death, age 40-49, marks 355 COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

Of the nine COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County so far this week, six have been individuals under the age of 60, including one in their 20’s.

New COVID-19 Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District confirmed 103 new coronavirus cases in Wichita County on Thursday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the county to 16,993.

Officials with the Health District also reported a total of 60 hospitalizations in Wichita County, a number that has increased every day this week, beginning with 44 hospitalizations Monday and 54 hospitalizations Tuesday.

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least 1 Dose — 51, 557 Fully Vaccinated — 45,541

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 18 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: