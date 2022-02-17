WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Thursday one new COVID-19 related death in the county.

The patient was in their 50’s, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the onset of the pandemic to 562.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here. Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 5 13 24 51 137 138 194

The Health District also reported Thursday 15 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Wichita County to date to 33,064.

The Health District also reported Thursday 40 hospitalizations in Wichita County, down four from the 44 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, February 16.

Case numbers and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to see a steep decline from the surging numbers Wichita County saw to begin the year, with just over 100 cases on the week so far and a 18-patient dip in hospitalizations this week so far.

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least One Dose 65,945 Fully Vaccinated 58,255 Booster Shot 22,540

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: