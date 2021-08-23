1 COVID-19 related death, 154 new cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Monday reported one new COVID-19 related death in Wichita County.

Monday’s COVID-19 related death, age 60-69, marks 357 COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

New COVID-19 Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District confirmed 154 new coronavirus cases in Wichita County on Monday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the county to 17,229.

Officials with the Health District also reported a total of 62 hospitalizations in Wichita County.

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County as of August 20, 2021, below:

At Least 1 Dose — 52,760

Fully Vaccinated — 46,114

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 18 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.Click here to register for the Wichita County COVID-19 vaccine waitlist

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below:https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/Vaccine-Waitlist-Registration-FAQ.pdf

