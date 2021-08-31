1 COVID-19 related death, 162 new cases in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Tuesday one death related to COVID-19. The patient was in their 30’s at the time of death.

The Health District also reported 162 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in Wichita County to 18,155.

The Health District also reported 83 hospitalizations in the county, an increase of 7 from the 76 hospitalizations reported on Monday.

Date New Cases Deaths Hospitalized 08/30 116 4 76 08/31 162 1 83 (+7)

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

