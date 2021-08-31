1 COVID-19 related death, 162 new cases in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Tuesday one death related to COVID-19. The patient was in their 30’s at the time of death.
The Health District also reported 162 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in Wichita County to 18,155.
The Health District also reported 83 hospitalizations in the county, an increase of 7 from the 76 hospitalizations reported on Monday.
|Date
|New Cases
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|08/30
|116
|4
|76
|08/31
|162
|1
|83 (+7)
As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.
Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.
Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.
A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: