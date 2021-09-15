1 COVID-19 related death, 200 new cases in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Wednesday one new COVID-19 related death.
The Health District also reported 200 new COVID-19 cases in the county.
The Health District also reported 74 hospitalizations in the county, down from 82 on Tuesday.
|Date
|New Cases
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|09/13
|191
|4
|95
|09/14
|123
|5
|82 (-13)
|09/15
|200
|1
|74 (-8)
This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.
As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.
Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.
Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.
A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: