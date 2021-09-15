1 COVID-19 related death, 200 new cases in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Wednesday one new COVID-19 related death.

The Health District also reported 200 new COVID-19 cases in the county.

The Health District also reported 74 hospitalizations in the county, down from 82 on Tuesday.

Date New Cases Deaths Hospitalized 09/13 191 4 95 09/14 123 5 82 (-13) 09/15 200 1 74 (-8)

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

